Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions at Balkampet for Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: Traffic police have imposed restrictions in the Balkampet area in the city in view of Yellama Kalyanam at Yellama Temple. The restrictions on vehicular traffic will begin on Monday evening and end on Wednesday evening.

The commuters are requested to take the following roads until Wednesday evening.

People coming from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre going towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction towards SR Nagar community hall – Abilasha Towers – BK Guda cross road – Sriram Nagar crossroads -Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar road.

Similarly, public coming from Fateh Nagar flyover proceeding towards Balkampet will not be allowed and will be diverted at New Bridge towards Kattamaisamma Temple- Begumpet.

Commuters coming from Greenlands – Bakul Apartments – Food World will not be allowed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World crossroads towards Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theater – Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T junction.

Motorists coming from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will not be allowed and it will be diverted towards Greenlands – Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre – SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.

All by-lanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

PARKING PLACES FOR DEVOTEES:

1. R & B Office

2. GHMC ground

3. Padma Shree towards Nature Cure Hospital roadside Parking

4. Fateh Nagar under Railway Bridge

(With inputs from Telangana Today)

Also Read: Techie’s Honour Killing Case: KPHB Police Arrest Wife’s Kin