Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions and Road Diversions on Eid ul Fitr

Hyderabad: In connection with Eid ul Fitr's prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Masab Tank Hockey Grounds, the Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory. On the day of the event, restrictions or diversions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah

From 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., automobile travel (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh to Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers would be permitted through Bahadurpura crossroads. During the prayer period, vehicular traffic will be redirected from Eidgah and Tadban to Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul through the Bahadurpura crossroads.

Similarly, traffic will be directed away from Eidgah and towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, at the Danamma Huts intersection. Vehicles will not be permitted to enter Eidgah and will be diverted to Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta through Kalapather L & OPS.

Heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, travelling from Puranapul to Bahadurpura would be redirected to Jiyaguda and City College at Puranapul Darwaza till the entire assembly disperses after prayers. Heavy trucks travelling from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Mailardevpally to Bahadurpura will be redirected at Aramghar Junction to Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, and Mailardevpally until the whole crowd has dispersed.

Masab Tank, Hockey Ground:

Namazees will perform prayers under the Masab Tank junction flyover at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, with no vehicle traffic allowed beneath the overpass. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., only the flyover will be open to traffic from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul.

Traffic will be diverted from Mehdipatnam to Banjara Hills Road No.1 through Masab Tank Flyover, Ayodhya Junction (left turn), Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn), Taj Krishna Hotel, and so on. Traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul heading towards Masab Tank and wanting to go through Masab Tank to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills would be redirected at Ayodhya Junction to Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn), and Taj Krishna Hotel. Until the prayers are over, traffic will be prohibited beneath the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No. 1, Banjara Hills.

Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No. 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel-right turn-RTA Khairtabad and vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, and Mehdipatnam.