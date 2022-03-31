Hyderabad Traffic Police Extend Discount Offer on Challans

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday that the deadline for clearing pending traffic challans at a reduced rate would be extended for another 15 days, providing substantial relief to motorists.

Motorists have until April 14 to pay the challan, which was previously due on March 31. The decision to extend the deadline was made in light of the financial difficulties that individuals, particularly the middle class, have been experiencing over the past two years as a result of Covid-19.

At the same time, the agency received several petitions to extend the deadline. The response from motorists in terms of paying the fine was also overwhelming.

According to the Minister, there were 2.4 crore challans for Rs.840 crore. So far, payments totalling Rs. 250 crore have been made. So far, 52% of motorists who received challans have used the service.

The Minister stated that people who have not been able to clear their challans can make use of the service, adding that challans can be paid online at this link or Mee Seva counters.

For the first time, starting on March 1, the police announced a discount programme to allow motorists to pay off their outstanding challans.