Hyderabad: Are you not paying the traffic violation challans because you’re feeling the pinch of inflation? If your answer is yes, there’s good news for you. Hyderabad police have announced a one-time discount offer for the traffic violation challan defaulters. As the Covid-19 pandemic dragged on and people faced a financial crisis, the Hyderabad police have decided to provide a respite to the vehicle owners with their challan payments.

The Hyderabad city police are going to start a special concession drive for challan payments beginning March 01 and the drive will end on March 30 and only online payments will be accepted. As per the reports, there are more than 1.6 crores pending challans in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates limits amounting to Rs 600 crores and 60% of challans are against the two-wheelers for traffic violations.

As per the one-time discount offer on pending traffic challans, the following is the break up of concession for each category of the vehicle :

Two-wheelers and autos: Pay 25% of the challan, the remaining 75% amount would be waived.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles: Pay 50% of the challan, get a 50% concession

RTC buses: Pay 30% of the challan, the remaining 70% will be waived off.

