Hyderabad Traffic Offenders Will Pay Heavy Penalties: Check New Rules

Hyderabad: Three policemen in Hyderabad have decided that the traffic police under the Commissionerate shall act harshly. They said they will not tolerate whoever breaks the rules; they will be punishable under the law.

The traffic congestion in the Hyderabad metropolis, which has a population of over one crore, is heavy. No matter how many flyovers and alternatives are made, traffic has not continued to slow down anywhere.

Every day millions of people hit the road with their vehicles as per their needs. Road accidents are also more likely to occur with a run-of-the-mill lifestyle. Some are in a hurry; others are negligently losing their lives even after obeying the traffic rules.

With this, the traffic police decided to be stricter in terms of public safety. They are prepared to take drastic action against those who do not follow the rules for the sake of road safety.

While some people drive under the influence of alcohol, others jump the signal. Excessive coddling is causing the youth to drive at dangerous speed levels and many succumb to death in some cases due to accidents at high speed. Parents hand over the vehicles without thinking whether they are qualified to drive the vehicle or not. Parents are also indirectly responsible for some of these accidents.

In the event of an accident, the people who gave the vehicle are also to be warned that they will face criminal charges.

Police have decided that they will increase special checks on Drunken Drive. If caught driving under the influence of alcohol, anyone will be jailed and fined Rs 10,000.

Cases are being registered under Section 304 Part-2 of the IPC against those who negligently caused the death of others in road accidents under the influence of alcohol. There will be a hefty fine if a minor is caught driving recklessly. Police say everyone over the age of 18 must have a driver's license.