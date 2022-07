Hyderabad: Traffic Curbs on Sunday as PM Modi Arrives in Pearl City

In view of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad and the BJP's National Executive meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings between 2 pm to 10 pm.

Commuters to face traffic restrictions in the areas of HICC Madhapur – Jubilee Hills Check post – KBR Park – Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Ground and surrounding areas. The road stretch between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will also remain closed.

In Secunderabad, traffic congestion is expected at Chilkalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry x roads, Tadbund x roads and Centre Point, Diamond Point Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

Traffic police have advised citizens to avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road between 2 pm to 10 pm. The commuters have been requested to avoid all the junctions and roads within a 3-km radius of the Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday between 2 pm to 10 pm.

Diversion Routes:

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station, take the route from Punjagutta- Khairatabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank Bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilkalguda X Road Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads – Monda Market – Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Panjagutta as they will be congested.

Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet). * Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moula Ali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

Public coming from Karimnagar can take the route from Trimulgherry X Road – Left turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moula Ali – Tarnaka to enter the city.

To go to Karimnagar or return from Karimnagar avoid Trimulgherry X Road – JBS route, instead use ORR from Gachibowli/Patancheruvu/Medchal/Keesara/ Ghatkesar etc to reach your destination.

Use the road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayat Nagar – Khairatabad Junction – Punjagutta.

Do not use the road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

Traffic coming from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet side will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda – Musheerabad – Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund – Iqbal Minar – Lakdikapul towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet

Traffic coming from Punjagutta/Ameerpet side towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Punjagutta towards Khairtabad – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar – Telugu Talli flyover – Lower Tankbund – Kavadiguda – Musheerabad – Chilkalguda Rotary – Mettuguda towards Tarnaka/Uppal.

Traffic coming from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy farm road – Holy Family Church – Trimulgherry – RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

Traffic coming from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

