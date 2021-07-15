Hyderabad Traffic Congestion Will Soon End

Hyderabad: Baldia has devised a strategy to address Hyderabad's traffic congestion. As part of the second phase, SRDP aims to work on 17 new projects throughout Greater Hyderabad. In all four zones, the road over bridges and under bridges will be built at key intersections with heavy traffic (Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Charminar, Kukatpally).

The Telangana administration has stated from the start that it intends to make Hyderabad a global city. It is moving in that direction as of now. Regardless of how many development projects are undertaken in Hyderabad, regardless of how many flyovers are constructed, there seems to no end to traffic woes since the number of vehicles on the road is only increasing year after year.

Baldia, on the other hand, has devised a strategy to address this issue. As part of the second phase of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP), 17 additional projects in Greater Hyderabad are being planned.

In all four zones, road overbridges and under bridges will be built at key intersections with heavy traffic (Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Charminar, Kukatpally). The total cost of these projects would be Rs 1,230 crore. Officials from the GHMC are prepared to seek government approval to complete the tender procedure. Baldia has concentrated on the potential for underbridge construction to reduce traffic congestion.

With the traffic problem only growing, Greater Hyderabad officials aim to install as many underbridges as possible. So far, 20 projects have been made available as part of the Strategic Road Development Program's first phase. In eight places, there are underpass structures. The second phase will see the construction of 15 underbridges. If the underbridge cannot be built, the authorities propose to install a road overbridge. If the project is finished, officials predict traffic congestion in most areas will be reduced.

Baldia officials have chosen to construct road under bridges as well as the road over bridges as part of the project. Officials said projects worth Rs 150 crore would be undertaken in two locations in the Khairatabad zone, with the Kukatpally zone costing Rs 250 crore and the Charminar zone costing Rs 195 crore. 17 such initiatives will cost a total of Rs 1230 crore.

A majority of Secunderabad zone's ten projects are in the railway regions. If the railway and local officials work together, the projects will be ready sooner rather than later. Baldia is ready to begin construction on 17 projects as part of the second phase while deferring the first phase's outstanding projects. In addition to this, it appears that the second phase will include some more work.

Hyderabad residents want the government to focus on the second phase, as well as the previous ones and complete them as quickly as possible.

The new second phase projects will include underpasses at Moul Ali station, Chilakaluguda, Manikeshwaranagar, Kakatiyanagar, Vinayaka Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Safilguda, as well as the road over bridges in the Mettuguda and Patigadda areas of the city, particularly in the Secunderabad zone. Later, the Raj Bhavan zone and Khairatabad Zone will become the site of the construction of underpasses. In the Charminar Zone, a road under bridges is being built at Falaknuma, Budwel, and Aranghar.

Within the Kukatpally zone, under bridges will be built from Suchitra to Old Alwal, Venkatapuram to Old Alwal, and Bollaram to Gundla Pochampally.