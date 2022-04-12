Hyderabad Traffic Challan Discount Ends on This Date
The discount on traffic challans in Hyderabad will end on April 15th.
Hyderabad: On April 15 evening, the deadline for settling pending traffic challans on a discount offer will expire.
With only three days remaining till the discount period ends, Hyderabad Traffic Police authorities have advised individuals to take advantage of the opportunity to clear any outstanding traffic challans.
They stated that the discount period would not be extended any further.