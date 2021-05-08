Hyderabad Techie Sells Remdesivir In Black Market, Held

Hyderabad: On Friday, a techie was arrested on suspicion of selling Remdesivir injections on the black market. The Hyderabad Task Force apprehended the perpetrator, Akula Mehul Kumar, 26, in Secunderabad's Pan Bazaar and confiscated four Remdesivir vials, a bike, and a cellphone.

As per police details, Mehul Kumar, who works for a reputable software firm in the city, while sitting in his father's medical shop, saw the demand for Remdesivir. He then proceeded to obtain the vials illegally from vendors at low prices and resell them at higher prices.

He bought each vial for about Rs 4,000 and sold them for nearly Rs 35,000, without any valid documents. Based on the tip-off, the Task Force caught him while selling injection vials to a customer. Mehul Kumar was handed over to Mahankali police for further investigation, along with the confiscated vials.