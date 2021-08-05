Hyderabad T-SAT To Air Special Programs For Police Job Competition From Today; Details Here

Police Jobs: A few days ago, the Central Government issued a notification from the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of police employees. T-SAT, on the other hand, will air special programmes for applicants studying for such tests. The following are the complete details.

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for the replacement of 25,271 Constable General Duty (GD) jobs, according to reports.

These positions are available in the Central Armed Forces (CAPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF) (SSF).

However, there have been notifications for a total of 25,271 jobs. T-SAT, on the other hand, will begin airing special programmes for competitive tests for police posts under the jurisdiction of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the 5th of this month, according to CEO Shailesh Reddy.

With 25,271 General Duty Constable positions to fill, the show will air for three days, from Thursday to Saturday, to raise awareness about the test among Telangana's unemployed youth.

Candidates can call 040-23540326, 23540726, or Toll-Free 18004254039 to get answers to their questions.