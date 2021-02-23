SR Nagar Sub-Inspector Caught Red-handed By ACB, Accepting Bribe

On Feb 22 at about 6pm, Sri Bellana Bhaskar Rao, Sub-Inspector of Police of SR Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad city was caught red handed by ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) when he demanded and accepted a bribe. The Sub inspector was later arrested.

The total amount of Rs. 25,000 was demanded by the SI from the Complainant Sri. Mohammed Khasim for not involving him in a criminal case registered at SR Nagar PS and to influence the Civil Supplies department officials to release the van of the Complainant which was seized in that case.

The Bribe amount was recovered from the possession of accused officer Sri. B.Bhaskar Rao. It was reported that the officer took undue advantage of his position and instead performed his duty dishonestly.

Accused officer Bhaskar Rao was arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad court. The case is currently under investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau reported this case and also gave a toll-free number to be used by the public, in case they are stuck up in a similar situation with an officer demanding a bride. This is the number-1064 (Toll Free Number)

In case of demand for bribe by any employee of the Police Department or by any other Public Servant, the public are requested to contact Toll Free Number of ACB i.e., (1064) for taking action as per law.