Hyderabad Skyways From Patny to Suchitra, Jubilee Bus Stand to ORR Turkapally

The Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the state government would take up projects if the Union government continued its silence for two crucial skyways in the Defence land.

He said, "The State government will make changes to the initial plan and execute the project with its own funds if the centre fails to respond anymore."

If the Defence land is handed over by the centre, we will start the works immediately. Even if they do not, at Suchitra Junction, we will make alterations to the plan to execute it, the minister added.

The minister had earlier pointed out that the centre has been delaying permissions to allot Defence land that comes in the way of the skyways project. However, KTR, on Tuesday, while inaugurating the Balanagar flyover had mentioned that two skyways i.e., from Patny to Suchitra and Jubilee Bus Stand to Outer Ring Road (ORR), Turkapally are to be constructed in the city.

KT Rama Rao clarified that the money has been arranged, HMDA officials have been given all instructions about the project, and we decided to go ahead with the project even if the expenditure might run into Rs 3,000 crore or Rs 4,000 crore because it is for the people.