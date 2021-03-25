Hyderabad Sees Alarming Rise in Corona Cases in Second Wave

Cases of COVID19 are increasing all over India. There has been a surge in the daily numbers especially in states like Maharashtra. Due to this reason, many states have planned at least for a partial lockdown and also shut many educational institutions.

This decision was recently also taken by the Telangana government. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and neighbouring places are also reporting more number of cases every day. This has left everyone in concern as the daily total keeps increasing. There was particularly an increase on Tuesday. In the total number of cases recorded from the state, the number from GHMC areas is really high.

On Tuesday, a total of 111 cases were recorded from the GHMC areas whereas the total from the state was 431. A day prior to that had a relatively lesser number of COVID19 cases as in GHMC areas it was 103 and 412 as the total in Telangana. Cases in Rangareddy, Sangareddy saw a rise from Monday to Tuesday. Other areas in GHMC are also recording increased daily cases.

The Health Department advised everyone to be careful and follow all the rules and regulations. The testing of samples is being increased so that more number of people are tested every day. Samples are being collected at a higher rate. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare urged the citizens to be careful and follow all the COVID19 norms.

Recently the Government of Telangana has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions across the State, after thoroughly reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the spike in cases in the state in the last couple of weeks.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy made this announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that all the schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the state will remain closed temporarily from March 24, i.e., from Wednesday, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of corona in the state at the request of parents.