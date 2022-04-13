Hyderabad: RTC Bus Rams Into Metro Pillar in Malakpet, 3 Including Driver Hurt

Hyderabad: On Wednesday morning, a TSRTC bus lost control and collided with a Metro Rail pillar on the Malakpet main road in a freak accident.

The bus driver and three other passengers are said to have received minor injuries as a result of the accident. According to police, the incident occurred as the bus was travelling from Dilsukhnagar to Patancheru.

In an attempt to avoid colliding with an auto-rickshaw ahead, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and collided with the pillar.

The bus driver, the driver of the car, and two women were all injured. Part of a metro rail pillar was damaged.