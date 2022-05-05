Hyderabad Resident Complains After Overbridge Construction Damages Car

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents complain as overbridge near Gachibowli traffic signal causes damage to vehicles. Residents took to Twitter to share their woes alleging negligence on GHMC's part.

"Without taking any precautions road authority are laying concrete on the over bridge causing damage to the vehicle due to their negligence my vehicle bearing TS07HA**** sustained damage near Gachibowli traffic signal. 4-5 vehicle sustained similar damage @HYDTP @nitin_gadkari," they explained attaching photographs.

Over the past few days, many such cases have come to light. Another tweet shed light on the condition of roads in the Malkajigiri area outside an Old Age Home tagging GHMC and Hyderabad's Mayor.

Citizens allege that even with media coverage and twitter's reach there has been no proper response from the authorities and they are yet to get their solutions for such mundane problems. They are hoping that before the start of the monsoon rains their problems will be resolved.