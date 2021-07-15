Hyderabad On Red Alert For Heavy Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has forecast heavy rain in many districts across Telangana. According to a bulletin, the IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rains in Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Rangareddy districts.

The Met Department stated that heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms are anticipated in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.

The IMD had issued a warning to the inland areas that they will be inundated by the heavy downpour today. It also said that crops are expected to be submerged and the water levels in reservoirs will increase. IMD further added that the power supply may be disrupted.

It has been raining in Hyderabad and other places since Wednesday evening. The Musi River is already in Spate due to incessant rains. People living near the Musi river are being evacuated as many colonies are inundated with the torrential rain in the city.