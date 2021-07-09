Hyderabad Receives Heavy Downpour

The temperatures in Hyderabad dropped and the climate was pleasant throughout Thursday due to the heavy rain on Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 21.2 degree Celsius, which is 2-3 degrees less than normal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast that the city will witness a cloudy sky throughout the day, accompanied by light showers in isolated places, for the next few days.

The IMD Hyderabad informed that there can be water pooling on roads causing wet and slippery roads. It further said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, around northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha coasts around July 11

The Met Department posted a five-day Orange thunderstorm warning in some districts of Telangana. Heavy rains are expected to fall in Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Nagarkurnool districts.