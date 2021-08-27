Hyderabad Rains Today: IMD Sounds Yellow Alert

For the next three days, several districts in Telangana will witness more rain, including Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and an Orange alert for Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mahabubabad, and Khammam.

The Yellow alert for Hyderabad suggests that heavy rains of 7.5 to 15 mm is likely in the city. At the same time, the Orange alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy downpour, with some of these districts receiving rainfall ranging from 15 to 33 mm. Several parts of the city experienced light drizzles in the early hours of the day, with the area surrounding Golconda receiving the city's maximum rainfall of 14 mm. The city's maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius.

This monsoon season has seen a relatively dry August in the city.

However, the southwest monsoon has returned to Telangana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several districts in and around Hyderabad have also been flooded by the rain. The greatest rainfall of 83.5 mm fell on Thursday in Sirikonda, Jagtial.

Highest Rainfall In the State

Sirikonda, Jagtial – 87.3 mm

Regonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally – 81.8 mm

Hathnoor, Sangareddy – 69.8 mm

Kunoor, Jangaon – 66.5 mm

Gundi, Karimnagar – 62.3 mm

Golconda -14 mm

Amberpet – 13.5 mm

Shaikpet – 11 mm

Asifnagar – 9.8 mm

Nampally – 6.5 mm