Hyderabad Rains Provide Respite From Heatwave

Many areas in the GHMC limits received light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 0.8 mm to 14.3 mm on Monday as predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

Chandanagar received the most rainfall in the GHMC region till 4 p.m, with 34.8mm, Madhapur 18.8mm, and Gachibowli 17.3mm. The highest temperature recorded was 37 degrees Celsius in Nagole. The rain caused a slight drop in the daily temperature.

As per IMD officials, the city is likey to receive rain until May 7 accompanied by thundershowers occurring in the evening or night with maximum temperatures between 36-38 degree Celsius.