Hyderabad: Rains To Intensify, GHMC asks Citizens To Remain Indoors

On Thursday evening, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain for more than two hours. As the downpour continued, several areas of the city were inundated. GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director took his tweeter and asked people to stay indoors. The rain, which began at about 7 p.m., continued around the city, causing waterlogging in many spots, disrupting traffic, and entering the cellars of several residences in various regions.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society's weather station has recorded 68.8mm of rain in Balanagar, 66.8mm in Jubilee Hills, 64mm in Yousufguda, and 58.8mm in Srinagar Colony by 9 pm. There have been reports of heavy rain in LB Nagar and the surrounding areas.

People have uploaded videos on social media platforms of flooded streets in Srinagar colony, Yousufuguda, and other areas. The Director, EV&DM, GHMC tweeted at 8.40 pm that moderate to heavy rainfall would continue over the city for the next one hour and asked people to dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance.