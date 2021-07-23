Hyderabad Rains: Gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar Opened

The recent rains thta have been lashing Telangana over the last few days have forced authorities to reopen the Osman Sagar gates after a 10-year hiatus, while two more Himayat Sagar gates were also opened on Thursday.

With water bodies in and around Hyderabad receiving abundant inflows as a result of more than a week of continuous rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) lifted two of the 15 gates of the Osman Sagar, while the Himayat Sagar, which had its gates lifted after a decade in 2020, now has five of its 17 gates lifted in the last three days.

The water level at Himayat Sagar was 1,762.60 feet on Wednesday, compared to the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The reservoir has a capacity of 2.97 TMC, and the water level was 2.716 TMC on Wednesday. The input to the water body was 600 cusecs, while the outflow was 1,030 cusecs. Meanwhile, at Osman Sagar, the water level was measured at 1,784.90 feet, compared to the FTL of 1,790 feet. The reservoir has a capacity of 3.90 TMC, and the water level was 2.817 TMC on Wednesday. The water body received 400 cusecs of input, but only 180 cusecs of outflow was recorded.

According to HMWSSB authorities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains for two more days. Hence the decision to open the gates in both reservoirs was taken. The board has provided instructions to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the police, and the revenue department, as well as three district collectorates to be on alert.