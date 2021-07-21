Hyderabad Rainfall This Monsoon Impressive

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains last night after cloudy and breezy weather. On Tuesday, the city's maximum temperature recorded 29 degrees Celsius, where the minimum temperature on Monday was 22. 1degree Celsius. At Manikonda, Gandipet, a little shower of 3.8 mm was reported. The Telangana State Development Planning Society predicts that the city will have light to moderate thundershowers at scattered locations throughout the next three days. Maximum temperatures in the city were forecast to range from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with low temperatures ranging from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad has received 359.5 mm of average rainfall this monsoon season, where the normal rain expected was 210.9 mm till July 20. According to the reports Hyderabad received at least 70.5 percent more rain than expected throughout the period. According to the IMD, Hyderabad has recorded rainfalls of 285.2 mm in July which is the highest in the last 10 years. The IMD officials issued that there will be heavy rains for the other four days starting Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in many districts including Adilabad, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Siddipet, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Peddapalli. Thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by lightning and strong gusts (30-40 kmph). Low-lying regions may experience mild floods or inundation.