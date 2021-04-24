Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Launches 24 Hour Emergency Cab Service, Alyte

“Alyte” by Mahindra Logistics Ltd, offered to operate non-critical emergency services by providing 2 vehicles to those requiring emergency transportation services barring all medical emergencies. These services will be available on a 24/7 basis and will be run in collaboration with Rachakonda Police Commissionarate, Hyderabad.

All ”Alyte” vehicles are regularly disinfected and drivers’ health is monitored on daily basis thereby ensuring a safe, secure and stress-free ride for the citizen.

Alyte Service is not an alternative to 108 or ambulance. Realizing the need for ambulance service, Rachakonda Commissionerate has an ambulance given by TCS, Adibhatla at Camp office LB Nagar. The ambulance service can be availed by calling the COVID Control Room 9490617234.

Sri Mahesh Bhagwat speaking to the media stated that the service may be availed by Senior Citizens who need to go for vaccination to the nearest vaccination centre, Pregnant ladies or medical attention for infants, those required to visit hospitals, dispensaries for periodical doctor’s appointment (Pre-Natal appointment regular review with cardiologist, baby’s immunization, Periodical injections by doctor, post-surgical appointments, etc.). He stated that the Alyte services of Mahendra Logistics will cater to the areas of the Malkajgiri zone like Kushiaguda, Neredmet, Nacharam, Malkagiri and Uppal. The Service will operate as 24 Hrs emergency service in the public interest. Even during the night hours ie during the night curfew timings, the services may be availed for non-critical medical emergencies.

He thanked Meet Goradia, Business Head, Mahindra Logistics Hyderabad, Sri Edward, Operations Manager, Sri Lakshman, Sri Bhaskar and Sri Viswa for partnering with Rachakonda Police in launching the service, and also Sri Rajanna VP of TCS for sparing an ambulance for the use by Rachakonda Police.

He stated that the public who require emergency (non-medical) transport service may call the COVID Control Room at 9490617234 to book an ‘Alyte’ service.