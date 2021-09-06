Hyderabad Power Lines For Stable Supply Go Underground

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is intending to replace high-tension lines with underground (UG) cables in a stepwise manner to avoid power distribution outages and endure any weather conditions.

High-tension lines from LB Nagar to Miyapur will be updated with 33 kV UG cables as part of the project, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and clearing all-electric lines along the 30-kilometre stretch. The TSSPDCL is creating a full project report to help with this (DPR).

The Centre authorised a Rs 3 lakh crore recharge plan this year to help DISCOMs across the country upgrade smart metres, feeders, low-tension overhead cables, and other infrastructure. The TSSPDCL is working on a DPR for UG cables, air-bunch cables, and other facilities, which it plans to present to the Centre by October 31.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy told the media that UG cables were being put in developed regions such as Hitec City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills, where there were more offices and high power demand.

“So far, 33 kV UG cables have been upgraded for a length of 1,188 km in the city. Out of this, UG cables for 700 km were laid at a cost of Rs 228 crore after the formation of the State. We cannot transform high-tension lines to UG cables in a short span as it involves thousands of crores of budget and several years,” Reddy added.

The TSSPDCL has also provided 11 kV UG cables for 866 km within the GHMC borders, in addition to the 33 kV UG cabling. Since 2014, 281 km of 11 kV UG cables have been updated at Rs 66 crore, and 23 km of UG cables have been laid in the city.

When feeders are damaged during monsoons, trees fall on transmission and distribution lines, or electric poles break due to heavy winds, power is usually disrupted. Officials claim that UG cabling, on the other hand, can resist natural disasters without causing damage to the electric system.

However, UG cabling is limited in districts like Mahabubnagar, Medak, and Nalgonda, with only 45 km of 33 kV UG cable completed in these three former districts.