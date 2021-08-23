Hyderabad Postal Department To Provide Special Service for Sri Ganapati Navarathrulu

Hyderabad: In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the convenience of devotees who are unable to visit Sri Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad to offer prayers, the Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Endowments Department, is launching a new service to offer Seva based on devotees' names and other details.

Prasadam will be given to the devotees' doorsteps by Speed Post when the Seva has been completed. The following special Sevas will be given on the special occasion of Sri Ganapati Navarathrulu at the temple.

On September 12, Laksha Bilwarchana will cost Rs 320 (the final date for booking is September 10). Kalyanam will cost Rs 620 (the last date for booking is September 15) Sathya Ganapati Vratham will cost Rs 620 (the last date for booking is September 11), Sahasra Modaka Ganapati Homam (Rs 620) from September 10 to 19 (the last date for booking is September 8) and Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Abhishekham or Kalasarpa Dosha Nivarana Abhishekham costs Rs 400 and is available from September 10 to 20 (the final day to book is September 8).

Devotees can obtain the aforementioned services at their local Post Offices or through the e-Shop at the link.