Hyderabad Police Raid Shop Selling Banned Chinese Manja, Owner Arrested

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police raided a kite and Manja selling shop, earlier today. The raid took place around 2pm after the police received information from a credible source.

It was alleged that the shop was in illegal possession of banned Chinese manja. The Police Mangalhat team consisting of Sri J.Jagan, SI & Sri G.Venkateshwarlu, SI and staff conducted the raid on the Yash Patag Shop at Aryasamaj, Hyderabad.

They detained one person named, Rakesh Singh (34). A case was registered against Singh who was in illegal possession of banned (59) NOs. of Synthetic nylon coated threads (Chinese Manja).

The case was registered under vide Crime No.03/2021, U/s.188, 336 IPC, Sec.5 & 15 of Environmental Protection Act-1986 of P.S Mangalhat and is currently under investigation.

Inspector of Police, G.Ranaveer Reddy requested the General public not to purchase and entertain this harmful Chinese Manja during this Sankranthi Festival as it is likely to cause grievous injury and inconvenience to animals including birds as well as human beings.