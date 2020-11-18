Hyderabad Police For Peaceful Conduct Of GHMC Polls

The Hyderabad police are preparing for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be held on December 1. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the city police and explained the various steps to be taken to ensure elections are conducted in a peaceful manner. He asked the police to collect all the weapons from private people and deposit at the local police stations.

“Special focus should be on rowdy sheeters and who violet the election rules. Rowdy sheeters will create trouble and fear in public. The goal of the city police is to see that elections should be held peacefully without any riots” Anjani Kumar directed the officers.

In the next few days, the police will be forming teams at the local police stations to monitor the campaign, activities and to arrange security for poll campaigns, he added. Additional Commissioner for Law and Order D S Chauhan, Additional Commissioner for Crime Shika Goel and other senior officers participated in the meeting.