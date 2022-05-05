Hyderabad: The Miyapur police busted a prostitution racket and arrested three people, including the manager of the brothel. Officials said the prostitution racket was being operated clandestinely from a rented Little Rock apartment.

After receiving credible information about the sex racket, the police team raided the apartment in Miyapur on Tuesday night. During a preliminary search, police found that Vijayakumar of Kazipally in Medak district was running the brothel.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vijayakumar of Kazipally, Abhilash from Shankarampet in Medak district and a 20-year-old woman who is a resident of Machchabollara village. The accused were interrogated by the police team. Vijayakumar and Abhilash were remanded to police custody while the woman accused shifted to the memorial trust. The police have registered a case and are investigating.