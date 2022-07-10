Hyderabad Police Issues Advisory Amid Heavy Rains

In the wake of a red alert being sounded by the Meteorological Department in the state for the next three days, the Hyderabad Police on Sunday issued an advisory to the public.

In an advisory to the public, the Hyderabad Police stated, “ There is a heavy cloud cover over the entire Telangana, public may please avoid non essential travel and watch the weather and rain forecasts before venturing out.”

The Hyderabad City Police deployed Traffic and law and order officers on night duties, the advisory added.

It also said that the police are working in coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on alert.

Meanwhile, the state government declared holidays for all Education institutions from July 11 to 13 due to incessant rains across Telangana.

