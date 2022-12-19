Hyderabad Police Issue Rules For New Year Celebrations

Police Commissioner CV Anand has said that the event organisers must take police permission for New Year celebrations. The event organisers or pub owners must take permission for the event in ten days advance, the police commissioner added.

The last date for New Year permission is December 21, 2022. He confirmed that the timings that any hotel, or pubs should hold the celebrations only till 1 AM on January 1, 2023.

The public whoever gets caught in a drunk and drive test of New Year celebrations will be fined Rs 10,000, six months jail along with license cancellation.

Hee also further added that pub owners should maintain the sound levels below 45 decibels. He also asked the event organizers and pub owners to fix surveillance cameras and provide proper parking for the vehicles.