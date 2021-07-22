Hyderabad Police Command Control Centre on Par With Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower

Hyderabad: A police control room is being set up at the headquarters of Telangana, according to minister Prashant Reddy. The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Burj Kalifa in Dubai, he said, will be nothing compared to the new police command and control centre in Hyderabad. It is said that plans are being developed for the control room to have a view of the city.

On Wednesday, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Minister of State for Roads, Buildings, Housing, and Legislative Affairs, met DGP Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, and R & B officials at the R & B office in Erramanzil to discuss the progress of the Police Command Control Center construction work, which was ordered by Chief Minister KCR. There was a review meeting.

The Minister stated on the occasion that he had instructed the construction agency and R & B officials to finish the construction of the Police Command Control Center within two months, as per the instructions of Chief Minister KCR.

Charminar, Golconda Fort, KBR Park, and Hussain Sagar, all major locations in Hyderabad, will look attractive and pleasant to observers from the 14th floor of the Police Command Center.

From the 14th floor of Telangana's Police Command Control Center, visitors can see better views than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The authorities have been given instructions to make preparations for this.

According to the Minister, a museum will be built to explain to tourists Chief Minister KCR's ambitious welfare projects, Telangana's prestige, and the achievements of Telangana state under his leadership, as well as the Telangana Police Department and Command Control Center.