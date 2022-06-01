Hyderabad Police Bust Satta Betting Racket, Six Held

Hyderabad: Kanchan Bagh police busted ‘satta betting’ racket on Wednesday. The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force (South) caught six persons who were organising satta betting and seized Rs 35,580 and six cell phones from them. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Task Force (South) conducted raids at a house and busted the betting racket.

According to the police Muhammed and Azmath Ali, who were born and raised in Hafiz Baba Nagar area of Hyderabad, are main bookies in the betting racket. They would organise satta betting and collect money from the punters.

The Kanchan Bagh police official further said the accused duo would target auto drivers, pan vendors, vegetable sellers and hotel workers with the sweet talk of earning easy money. These daily wage workers would fall into their trap and lose all the hard earned money, the police official added.

It may be recalled here that ahead of the IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, the city police foiled the plans of an IPL betting racket. Sleuth of Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate busted three gangs who were betting on the IPL title match and recovered Rs 10.65 lakh in cash from them.

