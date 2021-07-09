Hyderabad Police Asks Cars and Bikers to Drive Carefully During Rains

The Hyderabad traffic police has advised the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, to drive carefully in the wake of heavy rains in the city. They also suggested that commuters follow proper precautions while driving.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) said that people should avoid driving during heavy downpours and not take risks. He said that the visibility will be poor during heavy rains which causes accidents. He asked the two-wheelers to make sure that the pillion riders also wear a helmet for their own safety.

“Pillion riders must wear helmet and this should be followed seriously while driving to ensure safety for both biker and the pillion riders in case of an accident. During rains, it is better that the motorists stop and wait till it is over,” Anil Kumar said.

He further explained that there have been instances where two-wheelers skid on the road during rains resulting in fatalities. Motorists are requested to support traffic police during rains as traffic slows down at some spots in the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad traffic police have identified water stagnation points and proper team got deployed to clear the water logging, he said.

“Maintenence of roads and also the vehicles are to be observed during the rainy season. Drivers should check the air type pressure, engine oil tank and battery to avoid problems of breakdown,” road safety expert Vinod Kumar Kanumala said.

It is utmost important to check engine oil tank to avoid oil spill because water and oil on the road will lead to skidding of two-wheelers, he added.