Hyderabad: LB Nagar SOT and Ibrahimpatnam police arrested Akhil, a resident of Amangal, for allegedly supplying illicit Hashish oil to another state. Another suspect, Balayya from Vizag, is absconding.

The Police recovered 1.20 kg of Hashish oil from the accused and seized other stuff from the accused.

