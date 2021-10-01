Hyderabad Pharma Honchos in Top 100 India Rich List

It is once again proved that Hyderabad is the pharmaceutical hub of India after three billionaires from the city were featured in the top 100 India Rich List.

The richest Hyderabadi is Murali Divi of Divi Labs and stands as the 14th richest person in the country with Rs 79,000 crore wealth.

As per the IIFL-Hurun India Rich List 2021, Telangana is home to 63 billionaires having a combined wealth of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Out of this list, 56 billionaires are from Hyderabad.

B Parthasaradhi Reddy of Hetero Labs ranks 58th in the country and is the second person from Hyderabad to get placed in the top 100 India Rich list. Parthasaradhi’s wealth has grown by 88 percent in the last year and accumulated wealth worth Rs 26,100 crore.

The third person from Hyderabad to rank in the Top 100 Rich India list is Aurobindo Pharma chief PV Ramprasad Reddy. He slipped 33 spots and ranked 86th on the list. His wealth depreciated by 6 percent and has a total wealth of Rs 19,000 crore.

Besides them, there are other billionaires from Hyderabad like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Chairman K Satish Reddy, GV Prasad and G Anuradha who do not feature on the list,t but has a total wealth of more than Rs 1,000 crore.