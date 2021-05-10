Hyderabad: People Throng Vaccination Centres for Spot Registrations, in Vain

Hyderabad: The first day of distribution of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the state saw chaos at nearly all vaccination centres, with people lined up for spot registrations and vaccinations.

Many people had pre-booked their slots for Saturday using the CoWin portal before the health department announced on Friday that vaccination would be limited to those waiting for their second dose until May 12. There was a lot of confusion at many vaccination centres as people who had pre-booked their slots for their first dose also showed up for their shots.

There were no stocks of Covaxin at most government-run vaccine centres, and people who wanted their second Covaxin shot had to leave without receiving it.

"We have no idea till the time we get the vaccine vials which one they are, whether Covishield or Covaxin. And people too do not have any way of finding out which centre has which vaccine, ’a city doctor in charge of a vaccination centre said.

It should be noted that the vaccination drive in Telangana will be limited to those seeking their second dose until May 12. However, the health department did not specify how such people can learn where they can get which vaccine brand. An individual who has received one brand of vaccine cannot receive another and must receive the same brand for the second shot.