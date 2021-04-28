Hyderabad: Paramedics Selling Remdesivir For Higher Price Held

Hyderabad: Three paramedics were arrested by Saroornagar police on Tuesday for allegedly illegally selling Remdesivir injections. The police seized eight injection vials from them.

C Parusharamulu (30), a staff nurse at Sunrise Hospital in Hayathnagar, Ramavath Janu (22) an assistant in the hospital's operation theatre, and Sapavath Upender (26) an operation theatre technician were arrested for fleecing people by selling Remdesivir vials at higher prices.

According to police, all three were from the Nalgonda district and were selling Remdesivir and Covifor injections at exorbitant prices.

Ramavath Janu and Upender bought the injection from Parusharamulu and sold it for a profit of Rs 6,000 per vial, according to K Seetharam, Inspector (Saroornagar PS). The police set a trap and arrested them, after which they were produced before the local court.