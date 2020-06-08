HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad opens its malls on Monday, mall goers have to mandatorily install the Aarogya Setu app in most of the malls in the city. Not just this, everyone has to wear masks, go through full-body sanitisation tunnels and also get thermal-screened at entrances.

People who enter malls must have a green status on Aarogya Setu app, only then will they be allowed.

Shoppers have to book slots online for their entry into malls and need to have an e-pass as managements have only decided to allow fewer people into the malls so as to prevent the COVID-19 infection spread.

Cinemas and entertainment zones will be shut in the mall till further orders, a leading daily reported.

Among other measures taken by the mall are frequent disinfection of escalators, cash counters, card machines, shopping bags, etc and also steaming of garments.

Meanwhile, furniture store IKEA said that its restaurant will be closed and has requested only one one person from each family to visit the stores.