HYDERABAD: An old and dilapidated school building collapsed at Sultan Bazaar here on Wednesday night as rains lashed the city.

Since the school was shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, no students were present there, according to officials, as reported by a daily.

The building was vacant and none was injured in the incident, they said.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, three members of a family including a woman and her two children were killed after their dilapidated house collapsed on them due to heavy rains at Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as sharanamma, and her daughters Vaishali (14) and Bhavani (12). All of them were residents of Pagidyala village in Gandeed mandal of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

In a similar incident three persons of the same family were killed and three others injured, when a dilapidated house collapsed in Thagile Palli village of Varnia mandal in Nizamabad district on May 22, 2020.

The victims were Srinivas and his wife Lakshmi and their four children. While the woman and her six month old son died on the spot, Srinivas died while being treated in Nizamabad government hospital. While three other children of the couple were sustained with injuries.