Hyderabad: Obscene Dance At Birthday Celebrations In Old City

HYDERABAD: Complaints were filed at Rein Bazaar police station in the Old City limits after some persons had organized an alleged obscene dance at a birthday party celebrations on Tuesday night.

As per reports, a local leader had hired a few women dancers to perform during the birthday party for his son at Manju Miya Tabela area. The party organizers conducted the celebrations till late in the night and arranged for a DJ system and a band which played loud music. They also arranged for dancers who were seen dancing in a semi-nude state to the loud music in the open ground. The nuisance continued till late Wednesday morning. What was appalling was that there were young children who were watching the girls dance along with the elder men.

The aggrieved locals took videos of the obscene dancing and filed a complaint at the police station against those creating a nuisance and requested the police to ensure such kinds of activities do not take place in the future. The Rein Bazaar police took into custody two persons who allegedly organized a party in front of their house during the birthday function last night.

