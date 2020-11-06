Hyderabad Numaish Doubtful, Organisers and Vendors Hit By Uncertainty

Hyderabad: All India Industrial Exhibition, Popular as Numaish in Hyderabad is ready to set their event in the 2021 edition. Every Year, the event held’s in Exhibition Grounds at Nampally on January 1. This time, on the wake of Covid-19 pandemic the Exhibition Society is prepared to postpone and to conduct on February 1 if necessary.

Numaish Exhibition is one of the biggest fair in India with a wide variety of products. You can find Local handcrafts from states like Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir and Bengal. Apart from shopping entertaining rides are available for children

However, the Exhibition Society is issuing applications to stallholders, and the application fee will be refunded if they didn’t participate in the event. Meanwhile, the response from the stallholders is encouraging and over 500 applications had filed. Every year 1,400 applications are issued and they can book two or three stalls. Now, they decide to cut the issue of applications.

The Exhibition Society will be seeking permission from the state government after November 15.If the permission was not granted it’s the first time in the 80-year history of Numaish the popular event is not held and the application fee will be refunded. Society Secretary B Prabha Shankar says “The society first priority is the safety of visitors and all the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Social distancing must be maintained and more space was created between the stalls.”