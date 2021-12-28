Hyderabad Numaish 2022 Doubtful Over Omicron?

The Telangana high court on Monday ordered the state government to make a definitive decision on whether or not to hold the Numaish exhibition. This instruction is in response to the rapid spread of Omicron, a new variant of the COVID-19 virus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji asked the government's counsel to consider the advisories issued by the government of India and ensure other statutory permissions before taking any decision while hearing a PIL filed by a city-based lawyer, Khaja Aijazuddin.

The exhibition organization's senior lawyer, J Prabhakar, wrote a memo claiming that clearances from several authorities have been received and that the society plans to begin the exhibition on January 1.

The court, on the other hand, voiced alarm about the current Omicron strain, which is rapidly spreading. Following that, the Telangana government's lawyer stated that the exhibition association has yet to respond to the request for approval.

The high court further stated that it is up to the Telangana administration to decide whether or not to hold the exhibition.

During the most recent hearing, attorney Khaja Aijazuddin informed the court that he had filed a petition with the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Chief Secretary of the Government of Telangana, the District Collector of Hyderabad, and the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.