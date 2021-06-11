Hyderabad No 1 in Top 10 Aerospace Cities in Cost-Effectiveness

Hyderabad: FDI Intelligence.com, a branch of the Financial Times Group, has named Hyderabad No. 1 in the third and newest edition of FDI's Aerospace Cities of the Future 2020-21 rankings, in the category of Top 10 Aerospace Cities in Cost-Effectiveness, according to IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

He said Telangana was rated third in the nation-wide Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings for the year 2019 when the annual reports from the industry and IT departments were released on Thursday.

According to him, Telangana is ranked fourth in the big state’s category of the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index study.

At the 28th Convergence India 2021 International Exhibition and 6th Smart Cities India Expo, Hyderabad earned three Smart Cities India (SCI) awards from the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) in the categories of green and clean cities, smart waste management, and startups, according to the minister.