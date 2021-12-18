Hyderabad Mir Alam Tank Gets Musical Fountain

A new musical fountain will be installed as part of the continuing beautifying work at Mir Alam tank. The construction on the water body has been moving quickly, with the bund being ready. The fountains are expected to be launched by February 2022 at a cost of Rs 3 crore, according to Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development.

Earlier KTR took his Twitter and Tweeted "“Installation works for the musical fountain at #MirAlam Tank commencing in next few days & will be ready for inauguration latest by Feb 2022. The fountain, costing Rs 3 crs will be 40 mtrs long, 9 mtrs wide with max height of 20 Mtrs."