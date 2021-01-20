Hyderabad Miniature Artist Engraves Biden On Rice To Mark Swearing-In of 46th US President

Hyderabad: The swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden, who is going to be the 46th president of the United States, will be watched by people all across the globe. With Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as the next US President on January 20th (today), far away from Washington, in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad, there is a celebratory atmosphere.

Rachakonda Raju, a (micro artist) miniature artist from Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, made a golden grain the size of rice grain and engraved the name of the new US president Joe Biden on it. Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Daivagna Sharma on Tuesday unveiled the gold grain bearing Joe Biden's name.

Raju, who is a fan of the New US President Joe Biden and wanted to share his appreciation with everyone through his art. He chose to make a golden grain the size of a rice grain and carve Joe Biden’s name on it as a token of celebration for the new US President’s win and his first day in office.

The swearing-in ceremony of the US President-elect Biden will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the US Capitol where a violent, pro-Donald Trump mob descended earlier in January. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office for vice president, at a swearing-in ceremony on January 20.