Hyderabad Metro Timings Changed: Check New Schedule

According to L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL), the schedules of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been changed for Monday, September 6. As a result, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will now run from 7 a.m. (first train) until 10.15 p.m. (final train leaving respective locations), arriving at all ending stations around 11.15 p.m., with the COVID-19 safety protocol in place.

Passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, which include social distance, wearing face masks, regular hand sanitization, and thermal screening, among other things, for everyone's safety. Passengers are asked to cooperate with security personnel and Hyderabad Metro Rail workers in their attempts to keep metro journeys secure, said LTMRHL Spokesperson.