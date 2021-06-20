Hyderabad Metro Services To Function As Usual: Check Timings

Telangana Government announced the suspension of lockdown in the state. In view of the lifting up of lockdown restrictions, the timings of Hyderabad Metro Rail services will be rescheduled from Monday.

Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from their respective terminals at 7 AM from Monday, said the Metro Rail authorities. It further stated that the last train will start at 9 PM and reach the respective terminating stations by about 10 PM

Passengers have been advised to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines for safety including social distancing, wearing of face masks, hand sanitization and thermal screening.

The Metro Rail authorities have requested the passengers to cooperate with security personnel and the staff in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.