Hyderabad Metro Could Run Driverless Too, Says HMR: Know More

HYDERABAD: With the new CBTC technology, the Hyderabad metros could also run driverless. With upgrades in infrastructure and installation of new software, this could be possible, said HMR MD.

Earlier it was Delhi to install driverless technology for its 38.2 km of Magenta Line, making it the first ever city in India. After Delhi, Hyderabad is now set to install this technology. Nevertheless, it was Hyderabad that first went for advanced CBTC (Communication Based Train Control).

HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy confirmed that, “We brought CBTC technology foremost to the country when the project took off with in-built Automatic Train Control (ATC), Automatic Train Operation (ATO) and Automatic Train Protection (ATP). It helps running more trains at greater frequency and also without any driver.”

“With software tweaks, we can also run driverless trains but the infrastructure needs to be upgraded in stations with platform screen doors to be installed to align the metro train coach doors with them. This will prevent free access of passengers to the railway tracks,” he added.

We have been fortunate not to have such incidents but there have been cases in Delhi where people tried to jump onto tracks even as the train was charging in. Having a driver inside the cabin allows a chance, even if a slim one, to save lives by slamming brakes as it is a touch-and-go affair.

The Hyderabad metro was closed down during lockdown, from March to August month. It started running again in September.