Hyderabad May Receive Moderate Rainfall Today

For the past two days, Hyderabad is enjoying pleasant sunny afternoons after witnessing heavy rains. The city has recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The Telangana State Development Planning Society said that due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal moving northwestward, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain in a few places over the next two days. During the period, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

For the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for a few Telangana districts, including Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Rural, Jangaon, and Khammam are among the other districts that have been issued a Yellow alert for three days.