Hyderabad Man Mujeebuddin Robbed At Gunpoint, Shot At In Chicago

Hyderabad: Mohammed Mujeebuddin, a 43 year old man from Hyderabad was injured in a shooting. The incident took place in Chicago, United States. The family members confirmed this on Monday.

Mujeebuddin was driving back home at around 4pm on Sunday when some assailants started firing at him. Mujeeb’s wife who lives in Santoshnagar with two children wrote a letter to Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao sharing details of the incident

According to the letter, Mujeeb suffered serious bullet injuries and was admitted to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition. When Mujeeb was approached by two men who told him to get out of his car, he obliged. The men then pulled him out, robbed him of all the money and shot Mujeeb from behind. They ran away in his car. His wife received this information from Mujeeb’s roommate in US.

"My entire family is in a state of shock and there is no one to look after my husband. It is requested to ask the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in the US to reach out to him and provide medical aid,” added Mujeeb’s wife in the letter.

She has requested Minister Rao’s help in getting an emergency Visa for the family members from the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan posted a tweet in which he reached out to the Consulate General of India in Chicago. He provided them with all the details and requested their help in reaching out to Mujeeb.

“Mujeebuddin was shot at 11300 block of S Michigan Avenue and has been shifted to University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition,” added Khan.

Earlier similar incident took place. Syed Siraj Mehdi was shot in a similar manner but he escaped unhurt. Indian drivers are being targeted in Chicago, US. But there has been no confirmation as to the identities of the shooters.